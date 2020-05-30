Nursing homes gradually return to normal. Vitalia Home has developed a security protocol that allows users of their residences to recover visits from family and loved ones. The expected reunions will occur after two months of confinement due to the pandemic of the coronavirus.

This was announced this Saturday by the group in the residential sector, which has described the aforementioned protocol as “innovative, exhaustive and which extends the recommendations of the health authorities.”

Specifically, it has detailed that these action measures, which will begin to be applied in all its centers as of Monday, June 1, are based “on technology, training, protection and maximum security.”

Thus, in the protocol that all the group’s residences have already received, it is established that there will be three different zones in all the centers, as long as the health emergency situation exists or new cases of infection may occur.

So, there will be a green area, clean, which will be occupied exclusively by residents without coronavirus and without risk; a preventive zone, Gray, which will be used by residents at risk for symptoms or for having maintained contact with people or spaces with possible COVID-19, and who will always be attended to in this area by the same workers.

Lastly, a hot, red zone is established, occupied exclusively by confirmed positive residents, who will always be attended by the same workers, who will not be able to leave the area during their entire working day.

On the other hand, the group has detailed that in the access area, which will be unique, technological facial and thermal control devices have been installed, which alert in the event that someone exceeds the appropriate temperature standards. In that case you will not be able to enter.

All material and food providers will also pass through these devices in the reception areas. “In this way, if a supplier presented an inadequate temperature, the merchandise it carried would also be rejected,” he assured, later adding that carpets with hydroalcoholic solution have also been installed for shoe disinfection.

In this context, it has indicated that one of the “most important” measures has been the design of early warning systems and immediate action, “even if it is due to a simple suspicion of symptoms among residents, with more than daily temperature measurements, or workers ».

For weeks the Vitalia Home group has intensified disinfection tasks, carried out mostly by the company’s own workers. “Three times a day all surfaces that both workers or residents touch, such as handrails, knobs, handles, light switches, telephones, keys, etc., are disinfected.”

Residential workers, who have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic, must also follow strict rules set out in the protocol: Coming to work with jewelry, watches or any accessories that may be susceptible to contamination is prohibited.

Training courses

Training courses have also been started for Vitalia Home staff who are in contact with the elderly, where the appropriate way to use PPE is explained, the preventive measures that must also be passed on to residents and all kinds of advice and actions that They must be carried out to prevent circulation of the pathogen.

All this training will be tested weekly with drills, in which the management will evaluate the results and correct the details.

The intention of Vitalia, as stated by the group, “is that all personnel are on alert and security measures are not relaxed at any time.”

Thus, the provision of masks and necessary elements for PPE has been detailed in the protocols, which fix the number of each element of these materials that must be in each residence, to always have the necessary supply.

Along these lines, the laundry areas have also been adapted to the circumstances and the necessary measures have been taken to disinfect and separately treat the clothing of those infected with coronavirus.

Likewise, the recommendation of single-use tablecloths and napkins has been transferred to all Vitalia Home residences, which also use disposable tableware in risk areas.

Finally, all these new measures are in addition to those adopted by Vitalia Home in its centers since the first cases of coronavirus in Spain became known.