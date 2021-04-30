Nursing homes became death traps for Latino seniors in the pandemic

Illinois nursing homes with four or more residents in a room had a number disproportionate number of Latino and African American deaths because of the covid-19, state officials reported.

Theresa Eagleson, Director of the Illinois Department of Health and Family Services, reported at a Legislative Assembly hearing that the custom of gathering too many people in one room was much more common in homes funded by state health insurance Medicaid, serving many Hispanics and African Americans.

Specifically, according to local media reports this Thursday, the official said that 60% of the deaths related to the pandemic, March and July 2020, occurred in facilities where at least 10% of the residents were in overcrowded rooms.

Similar findings have been found elsewhere through independent research, he added.

Andy Allison, deputy director of strategic planning for the department, said for his part that whites were rarely exposed to such situations, calling it “a sobering image of inequality” in the country.

The meeting discussed the request for a law, put forward by the nursing home industry, to deal with the additional costs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The operators argue that they pay property taxes of more than a million dollars per installation, and they also want immunity from liability lawsuits related to deaths and illnesses from Covid-19.

Donna Ginther, Senior Policy Advisor at the Health Care Council of Illinois, representing about half of the state’s nursing homes, he said the industry doesn’t have the money they need to increase staff, raise wages and hire new workers.

In response, the Illinois Department of Health and Family Services proposed $ 300 million in new funds that would go to facilities that hire more workers or take other steps to benefit residents and prevent overcrowding.

However, some of the lawmakers who participated in the hearing expressed skepticism about providing more funding for an industry that they said benefits from understaffing.

It was reported that the net income for 642 Illinois nursing homes in 2019 showed that those that got the most of their funding from Medicaid, and had staffing levels below the 92% of the target levels, they had a profit per resident three times higher than fully-staffed households and wealthier residents with private insurance.

