Nursing home Socimi Adriano Care debuts on BME Growth on May 25

Related news

Adriano Care, the Socimi aimed at nursing homes It will debut next Tuesday, May 25 as listed on BME Growth. At the head of the project is Joaquín Ayuso, former CEO of Ferrovial and former member of Bankia’s board of directors.

The Socimi will thus become the first company to debut in the old Alternative Stock Market (MAB) so far in 2021. A time of uncertainty regarding the evolution of the pandemic, which has seriously affected the elderly and many residences.

The reference price that has been set for its debut is 10.1 euros. At the rate of this level, the Socimi reaches a total company value of 121.2 million euros, as explained by BME this Friday. The company’s trading code will be YADR.

Business model

Adriano Care’s portfolio is made up of eight residences distributed throughout the country with capacity for 880 beds. It was established in December 2018 and its strategy currently involves investing in assets located in Spanish territory, especially in the urban nucleus of the main cities of the province, aimed at geriatric residences, homes adapted for the elderly and other care centers for the elderly. collective. Later, it leases them to its operators.

Among the latter, Grupo DomusVi, which manages more than 20,000 beds in Spain, in addition to Vitalia Home, Orpea Ibérica, Ballesol, Colisée, Sanitas Mayores, Amavir and Clece Mayores, all of them with more than 5,000 beds under management.

The latest results provided by the Socimi reported losses of 1.6 million euros in 2020, a year in which he entered 12.3 million. The operating result in that year was 1.7 million euros.

For its premiere as a listed company, the real estate investment firm has signed Deloitte as a registered advisor, while Rent 4 It will be in charge of the liquidity provision tasks for its shares.