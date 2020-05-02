NEW YORK – A New York City nursing home

York reported on Friday the deaths of 98 residents who reportedly had the

coronavirus, a staggering death toll that shocked officials

public.

“It is absolutely horrible,” said Mayor Bill

de Blasio. “It is an invaluable loss, and it is simply impossible to imagine

so many lives lost in one place. “

It is difficult to say whether the series of deaths in the Center

Geriatric Isabella, in Manhattan, is the worst outbreak in nursing homes

so far in the United States because even within facilities

of the city have chosen to report deaths in different ways. A

State count of nursing home deaths released Friday listed

only 13 on site.

But officials at the 705-bed center confirmed that as of Wednesday, 46 residents who tested positive for COVID-19 had died, as well as 52 other people “suspected” of having the virus. Some died in the nursing home and others died after being treated in hospitals.

The number of bodies became so overwhelming that the house

ordered a refrigerated truck to store them because funeral homes have

It took days to collect the deceased.

“Isabella, like all nursing homes in the

New York City, they initially had limited access to internal testing

widespread and consistent to quickly diagnose our

residents and staff, “wrote Audrey Waters, a spokeswoman for the home.

of the elderly, in an email. “This hindered our ability

to identify infected and asymptomatic people, despite our

efforts to quickly separate anyone with symptoms. “

Isabella also found a shortage of personnel, which

led to hiring outside agencies and the first challenges to ensure

personal protective equipment for employees. Waters said the house

he’s finally “getting more access to the evidence.”

The number of fatalities in the nursing home was

First reported by local cable news station NY1.

Senior centers have been converted from

first days of the outbreak in a place of high risk for people. These have

been particularly affected in New York, which has had at least 3,065 deaths

in nursing homes, the most in the nation, as of Thursday, according to

an Associated Press count.

The state Department of Health said it has received

“outbreak reports” from 239 nursing homes, including at least

six facilities with a death toll of 40 patients or more.

“The only thing we know now about the homes of

elderly is that the current state cannot continue, “de Blasio said.

“Something different has to happen.”

City officials are “trying to

provide help in any way we can, “added the mayor, saying

that the city had delivered thousands of respirators in

Washington Heights facility.

New York Congressman Adriano Espaillat accused

Isabella of keeping the public and elected officials in the dark

about the outbreak. Espaillat sent a letter on Friday to the Governor, Andrew

Cuomo, and New York Attorney General Letitia James to ask them to investigate

the “information exchange practices” of households

New York elders.

“People deserve to know what is going on,” he said.

Espaillat in an interview with AP.

The Isabella Geriatric Center said that “it could not

speculate “on why a state survey previously listed only

13 deaths of COVID-19 at its facilities. He sent a long statement to AP

on Friday insisting that he “reported truthfully and accurately” his

death toll to state officials.

State authorities said they are building a

updated dataset intended to provide a more detailed window

about deaths in nursing homes. Cuomo referred to a

“vagueness” in some reports of suspected COVID-19 cases, but

warned senior centers not to falsify their death numbers.

“They present these numbers under penalty of perjury,”

Cuomo told reporters. “They can be criminally prosecuted for fraud

in any of these reporting numbers. “

Isabella said she supported the family members

informed about changes in the conditions of their loved ones despite

of the circumstances.

“When we believe that your loved one is close to

death, we contacted a resident’s primary contact and

we asked if you want to say goodbye in person or by phone or by a

application, “Waters said.” Farewell visits in person never

were interrupted and continue to happen. “

Note: Associated Press writer Marina Villeneuve and

Investigative researcher Randy Herschaft contributed to this report.

.