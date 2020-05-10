15 minutes. Magnolia, Cira, Toshi and Isabel were some of the 315 residents of Miami’s The Palace Renaissance & Royal senior center, who this Saturday saw their family members for the first time in almost two months of social distancing due to the SARS pandemic. -CoV-2. However, they did it from a distance, all to celebrate Mother’s Day.

More than one hundred vehicles paraded through the parking lot of the place, while the residents with their masks waved in tears.

The reunion, which took advantage of the security measures set by the authorities (at least 1.80 meters away) was organized on the occasion of Mother’s Day, which is celebrated this Sunday.

“I have been more than a month and a half and it is the longest time that I have passed without seeing her. She feels a great sadness because you want to be there, hug her and share with her.” This was reported by Bárbara Gutiérrez who, together with her daughter, was able to visit her mother Magnolia.

Gutiérrez affirmed that this situation “is very sad”, but at the same time “he feels happy”, since there are people who have their mothers and relatives in other countries and they cannot see them.

“At least here I see her a little bit away but I see her. I know that she is taken care of and that she is fine,” the daughter remarked.

Magnolia wanted to get up from the chair to kiss them, but the workers at the center stopped her.

This was the case with the 13 members of the Ferrer family, who greeted grandmother Olbia from their van.

Tearfully, they sent kisses from afar as they shouted that they missed her and that soon they could “hug again.”

Florida, third “oldest” region in the US

The census of the United States (USA) -that every 10 years makes a count of the population- He estimates that 20.5% who are in Florida are 65 or older. In that sense, it makes the state the third oldest region in the entire country, after Puerto Rico and Maine (20.7% and 20.6%, respectively).

Nursing homes are, therefore, one of the most vulnerable outbreaks in the face of the pandemic, which this Saturday quantified 40,001 confirmed cases in Florida and 1,715 deaths.

According to the latest figures from the state Department of Health, it have produced 652 deaths of the elderly in this type of centers, which represents 38% of all deaths.

Fortunately, The Palace Renaissance & Royal, in Kendall, south of Miami, has not reported any cases of coronavirus.

According to Ricardo Martínez, executive director, “all security measures are being taken.” Among them, prohibiting access by family members.

“It is very hard, but at the same time we have had contact with families through different platforms and social networks such as WhatsApp, FaceTime or Facebook,” says Martínez.

Music and giants

The caravan of cars lasted for almost 2 hours, so the ephemeral reunion knew little.

The cars paraded several times in front of the inmates, who happily displayed signs with their names for the family to locate.

The band music was not lacking at the party for Mother’s Day. Neither did jugglers and stilts, who strolled along the line to cheer both parties on equally.

It is unknown when these families will be able to hug each other again, although they all dream of the arrival of that day and do not lose “hope” that it will be in the near future.

“I think hope we have to have allAlthough this is a very hard thing that we are going through. In a few months I will be able to be with her, “predicted Gutiérrez, Magnolia’s daughter.

Carlos Giménez, the mayor of Miami-Dade, with 35% of Florida’s COVID-19 cases and who, along with Broward, is still waiting for its entry into Phase One of reopening, asked all the geriatric centers in the county to present detailed reports on COVID-19 status.

This, despite the fact that the state had already ordered all homes for older adults to disclose such information.

Giménez announced last Friday that studies the possibility that some businesses, without saying which ones, may reopen on 18 of this month.