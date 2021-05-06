Nurses’ Week: they highlight that Spanish became a “vital medicine” in NYC hospitals

When a new virus began to hit New York City with force last spring, it was quickly clear to health authorities that an ethnic group was suffering the worst of it: lHispanics who are 29% of the population of the Big Apple, so far represent the 34% of deaths associated with COVID-19.

These patients have two things in common: the majority are immigrants who come from different Latin American countries and secondly they speak only Spanish, a language that began to be “vital ”in the middle of the emergency.

Nurse Jennifer Medina, 52, is bilingual. He works in the telemetry area of ​​the cardiology service at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, one of the 11 public health centers in the city, which had to face the nightmare of high volume of patients a year ago, to be treated for an infection that not even the medical science understood very well.

“Speaking Spanish and being able to understand the culture of these communities is a way of reducing the anxiety, suffering and worries. It was a very difficult moment, where we had totally isolated patients, but their desperate relatives who wanted to know what was happening. But they only spoke Spanish, “says Medina.

The health professional assumed that in addition to that complicated moment, she had an additional mission within her routine, and that was precisely to be a bridge of cultural connection with mourners and patients who lived very dramatic moments.

“Speaking Spanish gives you access not only in this case to a form of communication, but to knowing how to understand a whole culture, where for example the family affection is very important. So imagine what this could mean for patients who, due to COVID-19 restrictions, could not receive visits, even for weeks, “he recalled.

Nurse Jennifer Medina from Woohull Hospital in Brooklyn: “It’s not just a language, it’s a whole culture.” (Courtesy)

The difference between life and death

On a daily basis, the interaction of health personnel in this Brooklyn public hospital, which is part of the NYC Health + Hospitals corporation, is mostly with communities poor immigrants.

“It is very valuable for me as a health professional to understand many things about these patients, for example the personal relationship they have with their religions, most of them Christian and Catholic. Well, they are generally people with a lot of faith. And the other aspect is to be a channel to be able to explain in their own language what happens to them and how they should properly comply with their treatments”Explains Medina.

Having the barrier of not understanding what exactly you should do in the event of a medical emergency or just a routine check-up, can be the difference between life and death. Also between recovery and moving to a serious picture.

“It gives me great satisfaction that by speaking Spanish every day, I can lower many levels of anxiety, so that people have the power to make the right decisions. Still we in this hospital remember with pain the wave of deaths that COVID-19 caused. We saw many Latino family members around waiting for news. And, unfortunately, sometimes we had to give it the worst, ”recalled the New York nurse who learned Spanish by being married to a Puerto Rican.

“Double service”

Also the nurse of Dominican origin Rosario Peguero, 35, who works in the Lincoln Hospital of The Bronx, ponders how “vital” it is for a multicultural city like New York to have staff that in times of distress can be a bridge that lowers uncertainty for thousands of patients, who do not have a sufficient level of English to be understood with health personnel. And much less in difficult situations.

“You are hardly ever in a hospital because of a pleasant situation. Unless you are in the birthing area. Otherwise, you are generally in scenarios of tension, illness, fear. Those fears grow if only ‘you half understand ‘ what they are informing you, ”says Peguero.

The health professional shares that she always dreamed of working being useful to others and that nursing, especially when you can master another language in a city like New York, places you in a scenario of “double service ”.

“In hospitals like this one, which also generally serve people so poor, with very low educational levels, that they do not inform you with any precision in your own language, it can trigger tragedies ”.

In this sense, Rosario has an anecdote that qualifies as “Revealing”.

When COVID-19 hit New York and even more so in the Bronx, even though relatives were told that there was no point waiting for “news” from their relatives, outside the hospital, many preferred to do “vigil” to feel that they were close to their patients.

“With the best of intentions, a colleague tried to inform a Mexican grandmother that her husband was recovering, but for some reason she understood that he had died. At that moment he had a heart attack. She died a few days later and her husband recovered ”, the nurse said excitedly.

Nurse Amanda Calderón: Speaking Spanish injects confidence in the vaccine. (Courtesy)

Injecting confidence in the vaccine

The nurse at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, Amanda Calderon Ortiz has been a professional nursing career for eight years, reports that “Live and walk” in that neighborhood and that gives him a greater capacity to understand Hispanic communities, especially women.

At this moment, the New Yorker of Puerto Rican origin, after having worked six months in the critical area of ​​patient care diagnosed with coronavirus, has a key function when the city tries to recover from the pandemic: it is supporting in the area of ​​vaccine administration.

“Our people arrive with many doubts and the fact that you speak the same language, that gives them much more confidence in the doses. When you tell them that you as a health staff, you put it on, that lowers anxiety ”, he limited.