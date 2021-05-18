Nurses union criticizes new CDC guide on face masks

These are the people who should still wear masks 1:14

(CNN) – The president of the nation’s largest nurses union has spoken out against updated federal guidance that says that, with a few exceptions, people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors.

Speaking on CNN’s “New Day” on Monday, National Nurses United president Jean Ross said the guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) creates confusion among the public and puts nurses and healthcare workers at risk.

“We are not out of the woods yet on this,” Ross said, noting that hundreds of people still die daily from COVID-19. Variants are also increasing, he said.

Ross said the government created confusion by changing the guidance on wearing masks multiple times.

“It is very confusing for people,” he said.

“We have questions right now from our patients, from our families, from their families, from friends, and I can see why it is confusing. We have spent so much time trying to regain the trust that people have with their government entities about what is right and what is not right. “

CNN reached out to the CDC seeking a response to the union’s complaints about the new mask guide.

CDC Cited Studies When Announcing New Mask Guidelines

Announcing the new guidance last Thursday, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said studies show that vaccinated people are unlikely to contract the coronavirus, and if they do, they are unlikely to transmit it to others.

“If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things you stopped doing because of the pandemic,” Walensky said Thursday.

On Friday, the day after the updated mask wear recommendations were released, the CDC said a new batch of data from a large study of healthcare workers across the country helped drive the decision.

The study found that real-life use of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines provided 94% protection for immunized front-line workers at the beginning of the vaccine launch. A single dose provided 82% protection, the CDC-led team reported in the agency’s weekly report, the MMWR.

It was the new study’s findings, in addition to previous studies, that prompted the CDC to decide to loosen its advice on who needs to wear a mask and when, Walensky said.

“This report provided the most compelling information to date that covid-19 vaccines were working as expected in the real world,” Walensky said in a statement Friday.

Two of the CDC’s exceptions to the new mask guide are that people must still wear them in hospitals and nursing homes. “Nurses don’t just care about nurses,” Ross said on “New Day.”

Nurses are concerned about public health. That is what we are seeing, public health.

He said the union would like the CDC to “revoke and revise” the new guidelines to say that masks remain an important factor in controlling the spread of covid-19.