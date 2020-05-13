Sinaloa.- The nurses who are facing this tough battle against COVID-19 in the state have spent days of great stress for fear of being infected.

In an interview for EL DEBATE, three nurses reported that at the beginning of the pandemic they doubted to continue practicing their profession, but the three agreed that for that they had chosen as a vocation to be nurses, to support those who need it most, especially in times of a world health crisis.

Alexis, Lupita and Lilia are three women who are in charge of the first medical line; They are great warriors who decided to be during the pandemic, regardless of the risk to which they are exposed.

Efforts

All three are working away from their families, as a measure to avoid contagion. All of them point out that there are few medical personnel in hospitals and that it is right now when they most need peer support.

They point out that the effort they make is not paid for with any economic stimulus, but rather with the understanding of the citizens in the work they do, making the exhortation to stop attacking medical personnel; and that, in case of requiring a service, that they be patient, because there are hospitals that are saturated, and the personnel is not enough.

They mention that their best pay is for the population of Sinaloa to pay attention to staying at home; and they, from the hospital where they are, guarantee timely care.

Dedication: “I am an active nurse of COVID-19”

Alexis is a 26-year-old girl who currently works in the public health sector, where she has dedicated three years of her life to being committed to the health of the people of Sinaloa.

The young woman, who preferred to remain anonymous because it has been a positive case of COVID-19 and avoids generating concern among her family, said that she is originally from the Costa Rican union, and that since she was a child she knew that her profession should be the infirmary, since it likes to help and take care of the one that needs it the most.

Since the pandemic began, she has been at the forefront; However, no matter how careful she was, she was infected and today she is struggling to get out of this disease and return to the corridors of the hospital to support her colleagues, who cannot cope with the number of cases that are coming.

The nurse explains that within the difficult times they go through, seeing how people suffer from this pandemic, they have also experienced moments of joy when there are successful cases of people recovering health, or moments when they cry when seeing how Lending a cell phone to a patient to communicate with their families changes their sad face for a happy face and encourages them to continue fighting.

‘We not only give medical care, but also emotional’

Guadalupe Arriaga Leyva is the supervisor of the Nursing area of ​​the General Hospital of Culiacán. As a nurse, she relates that she has had great experiences for 20 years, but facing this pandemic is a unique moment, which she does with great professionalism.

Lupita reported that, despite the risks presented by the disease, every day, along with the rest of her colleagues, she works with some stress and fear of being infected, but that when she is with patients, they seek to show them a positive side. , express words of encouragement and, in some cases, they are also the ear to listen to the sadness and fear of patients.

Guadalupe Arriaga Leyva, supervisor of the Nursing area of ​​the General Hospital of Culiacán. Photo: Courtesy

So he points out that seeing their patients die causes them sadness, which they cannot demonstrate, to avoid worry among the rest of the patients. The supervisor points out that the nursing staff in this pandemic has nothing to celebrate that day, which is special for them, but it does make them see that the virus exists and that the best gift they can have is to be at home.

“I was going to retire, but when the pandemic came, I decided to face it.”

Lilia Huizar is a General Hospital nurse with 30 years of service. Helping those who need it most is one of the goals of life and for which they have worked ethically and, above all, humanity.

Lilia points out that courage is required for this profession, since a nurse is exposed to various risks.

Now, in this pandemic, they have had to learn to work with protective equipment that they were not used to, such as taking care that the lenses do not fog up, to avoid touching them when cleaning. “It sounds simple, but you have to learn to work with something new,” he explained.

Lilia Huizar. General Hospital nurse. Photo: Courtesy

With so many years of service, Lilia thought that this year was the time of her retirement, so she was already preparing for her retirement, but seeing how the pandemic was spreading and the first cases were coming, she decided to postpone it and support her colleagues, since There is currently a staff shortage having sent several colleagues home because they are vulnerable to risk. On Nurse’s Day, she says, there is no reason to celebrate, but there is much pride in the work they do.

