Braulita Braga has not seen her daughter, Luize for a month and a half.

Women are 86% of the professionals of engineering in Brazil

Photo: Carlos Jasso / . / BBC News Brasil

Since the covid-19 pandemic arrived in the city of Fortaleza, the nurse has been isolated from her family – including her parents, with whom she used to have lunch whenever the unconventional hours of the profession allowed.

With 20 years of experience as an intensivist, working in ICUs, she is divided between two private hospitals in the capital of Ceará.

It was Luize, who turned 17 on the 25th of April, who decided to move temporarily to the house “of mommy and daddy”, as her grandparents call, to spare her mother one more worry.

“I miss you … she calls me sometimes crying. I have a small heart, it gives me a certain anguish – but at the same time it forces me, because I know that all this will end. It needs to end.”

Braulita is part of an army of more than 1 million nursing professionals who are on the front lines against the new coronavirus. Stories like hers have been repeated frequently during the pandemic.

‘When it comes to removing PPE, it’s a strain’, says nurse from Ceará

Photo: Personal archive / BBC News Brasil

Fearful of infecting family members, many of these professionals have isolated themselves and have experienced a mixture of anguish and loneliness in recent weeks. To the emotional overload – which comes from the fear of being infected, from the hostility that many people go on public transport or even at home, with their partner – in addition to the exhaustion that comes from work itself and, in many cases, the high exposure to risk represented by the new coronavirus.

In the most recent estimate by the Federal Nursing Council (Cofen), about half of the 2.3 million registered nurses, technicians and assistants in the country are working in hospitals and health units to combat the disease at this time.

It is the largest group of professionals who deal with the disease – to give you an idea, there are, in total, about 400 thousand doctors in Brazil.

The majority of nursing professionals are women – 86.6% of the total, according to the Nursing Profile in Brazil survey, carried out in 2015 by the Fiocruz National School of Public Health.

The predominance has been highlighted by the World Labor Organization (ILO) in its latest reports on monitoring the covid-19 pandemic due to the insertion of this group in the labor market.

Women are often responsible for raising children – when they are separated or even together from their partners. Often, they also end up taking on most household chores.

According to the ILO, women spend an average of almost 4 and a half hours a day in so-called “unpaid jobs” – taking care of the home and family, for example -, while men spend about an hour and 20 minutes in these same functions.

Less than two minimum wages

In Brazil, in addition to the double or triple shift, nursing professionals also live with low wages.

More than 60% earn less than R $ 2 thousand per month (62.2%) and more than a third (38.7%) work more than 41 hours per week. About 3.5% receive more than R $ 5,000 per month.

“The issue of remuneration caught my attention – absolutely outside any ethical standard that could be acceptable”, says Fiocruz researcher Maria Helena Machado, co-author of the work published in January of this year, which contains data on the category’s salaries.

“And there is not much difference between who is graduated and who has a high school or technical level”, adds the sociologist, who coordinated the Nursing Profile in Brazil and has studied health-related professions for over 20 years.

Nursing professionals have seen a process of flattening wages in recent decades to a degree that colleagues, doctors, dentists and physiotherapists have not experienced, she adds.

The reasons for this come from the career structure itself. The fact of concentrating a huge contingent of workers – which could increase the category’s bargaining power – often plays against when negotiating adjustments.

In the case of the public sector – the largest employer, comprising around 55% of professionals in the area – municipal and state managers often claim that more significant salary increases do not fit in the public coffers.

To this is added the fact that the profession is quite “institutionalized”, says the researcher. In other words, nursing professionals are hardly able to work outside hospitals and bypass routine shifts and “tabulated” payments.

In Brazil, more than 10,000 nursing professionals were removed with covid-19

Photo: JULIEN Warnand / EPA / BBC News Brasil

The situation is not restricted to Brazil. “It is a vocation in Latin America to pay nurses badly”, emphasizes Maria Helena. In Europe and in the States, he adds, the income differential between doctors and nurses is significantly smaller.

As a result, most nursing professionals in the country have two or three jobs and work weekly hours that go well beyond 40 hours.

High infection rates

Until May 6, the Federal Council of Nursing (Cofen) counted more than 10,000 nurses, technicians and nursing assistants removed by covid-19 in the country.

Deaths reach 88, double that recorded in Italy.

For the institution, the numbers reflect the scarcity of personal protective equipment for professionals. In recent weeks, Cofen has received thousands of complaints from across the country.

One of them came from a nurse in Campinas (SP) who had been receiving a surgical mask per work shift – regular masks should be changed every two hours or when they become wet.

“The apron also did not have the appropriate weight to prevent the droplets from passing,” says she, who worked in an ambulance service and, after complaining about working conditions, was dismissed from the company.

The entity even filed public civil actions to guarantee removal of professionals from the public and private network who were at risk and dealt directly with infected patients.

Even those who have all the appropriate PPE equipment, however, have been experiencing an anguish routine.

“When it comes to removing it, it is a tension, because the time of contamination is when we remove PPE”, says Braulita.

Days after talking to the report, the nurse was dismissed with mild symptoms of covid-19 and waiting to do the diagnostic test.

“People need to be aware of the seriousness of the problem. What we are experiencing is a pandemic, people. Stay at home, whoever can. The disease today does not choose age, it is not just the elderly who get sick. We are losing so many people new for lack of care, for lack of knowledge, sometimes for not wanting to believe that all this is happening “, says Braulita.

“Stay at home. It is not easy for you, but it is also not easy for people who are on the front line”, he concludes.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

