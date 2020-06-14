MEXICO – The voices of the nurses are transformed into the breath that COVID-19 wants to extract from the patients.

As if they were their angels, the Health workers stand next to the intensive care beds and read each written word with the love and affection of the families who miss their loved ones.

“Your children and grandchildren want you to know that we need you and we hope, we love you,” says the text of one of the letters.

Osvaldo Vertiz was the first to deliver a letter to a sick person.

From that day on, he decided to bring a little hope to those who are sedated due to their seriousness and even help those who need it to go in peace.

“His name was Juan, his wife says goodbye to him and tells him that everything is going to be fine, that his children are going to be fine and that if he has to go, he should leave, and he had been very delicate for three days,” says Vertiz.

His patient passed away, but he and his colleagues realized that with the reading the vital signs of the patients change, because they know, according to Samanta Cruz, that they are not alone.

His words coincide with the highest peak of the pandemic in Mexico.

“When we read the letters, we get a lump in our throat because at that moment we stopped being nurses and became their relatives,” says nurse Cruz.

Every day in the hospital waiting room, the daughter of a patient gathers the documents, she gives them to the nurse who started this practice and he distributes them with his colleagues so that they reach their destination.

Thus, covered in their special costumes, the messengers carry the texts:

“Remember when Dieguito told you ‘hey daddy, you never get sick'”, so cheer up, be strong, “he reads to another patient.

And although they recognize that sometimes their voice breaks and their legs want to bend, they read each message, thinking of those who, intubated, cling to life and, outside, full of anguish, wait for a miracle.

“I love you, chubby of my heart, remember that you are my life, we have a lot to live, babies await you.”