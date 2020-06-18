In networks, the photo of the call for people to do some work in hospitals without protection went viral

Before the pandemic of Covid-19, there have been several cases of people who say they do not believe in this disease, so they choose not to take care of themselves; because of this two nurses they summon volunteers who do not believe in the existence of the disease to to work in hospitals.

The existence of the coronavirus has come to enter into a debate among people, as some have affirmed that the disease does not exist and explain that it is only a political strategy.

However, a couple of nurses originally from Argentina have made an innovative call for these people who do not believe in the disease, as they offer them work within hospitals without the equipment that doctors use.

This call has emerged on social networks, so it has gone viral immediately. In the photograph there are two nurses with a white sheet of paper in which people are invited to be part of this new job.

Volunteers are requested not to believe in Covid-19. Activities: Patient transfer, transfer of obitos and cleaning. Postscript: Since it is not real, you will not be given protective gear. Sincerely, Health Team

The image has been viralized immediately on social networks, so some Internet users have celebrated the humor of the health team, but a few more took the opportunity to criticize people who do not take this disease seriously.