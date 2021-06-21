Nurses are missing … Again. You have to act!

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

As a society, we have experienced one of the most traumatic situations that can happen to human beings: a pandemic. The history of humanity has shown us that epidemics are a global phenomenon that, like wars or hunger, produce profound social changes due to their great traumatic impact on the population.

The COVID-19 pandemic derived from the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus has had a worldwide impact possibly never before experienced as such by all of humanity. Over the next few years and possibly decades we will have to manage the changes that have taken place across the board. Our society has experienced a period of prosperity in recent decades that allowed the development of a health system that, although greatly affected by the continuous economic crises, has allowed universal coverage to the population.

This coverage has been expanding as needs changed and the population itself requested new services. All the analysts and scientists who have studied our health system have confirmed that one of its major limitations is the low ratio of nurses per number of inhabitants. We are currently moving according to data from the General Nursing Council in its 2020 Nursing Human Resources Report in a national ratio of 5.6 nurses per 1,000 inhabitants, a figure that is very far from the reality of other neighboring countries. It must also be said that there is a great difference between CCAA.

Periodically we are experiencing cycles where there is a strong demand for nurses that in many cases precede times of economic crisis where the demand falls. This “perverse” cycle has become chronic in our system and in a certain way it is lived with a certain naturalness both by our professional group and by the health managers themselves.

At this time where the health crisis has caused an economic and social crisis and where political agents advocate strengthening the system, it is necessary that we break this cycle and make a qualitative leap in nursing professional development. It is necessary to create a professional table, a Agora, where professional associations, the ministry and the Autonomous Communities, large employers, which include not only the public sector but also the concerted and private sector, trade unions, universities and scientific societies are represented to once and for all create a action plan to reverse this situation.

Society greatly values ​​the effort made and recognizes it and would largely support a health reform where only structural minimums in RR are advocated. HH., If not also for providing nurses with an economically and scientifically recognized professional career with certification and specializations that allow each nurse to develop in their profession and provide the care that the population needs.