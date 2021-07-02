Nursery recommends parents ask their children for permission to change diapers

MEXICO CITY.

As the days go by, new and younger dads try to embrace change and educate their children differently than they were raised.

Now an Australian daycare chain, called Only About Children, has suggested that parents ask their children’s permission to change diapers.

‘Respectful diaper change’ is what they call this method that they try to implement. According to Australia’s national education director, Angela Ngavaine, mentioned that this can bring multiple benefits.

Photo: unsplash

According to her, this fosters their independence, the respect they should receive from anyone and value the relationship between parents and children.

If you were a baby, how would you like to have your diaper changed? The most significant thing about a diaper change is not the new diaper. They are the good feelings that the baby and the parents share. It’s the relationship, ”the specialists mentioned.

In the same way, they point out that changing their diapers can become a difficult task as time passes, since babies defend their autonomy, so they suggest notifying them in advance and asking for their cooperation.

Encourage his independence, you can ask him to remove his diaper or to clean himself. Wait an interval in your game before beginning the diapering process, ”they stated.

This new method was suggested for both moms and dads.