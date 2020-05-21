Yesterday we told you that a nurse that cares for patients with COVID-19 in Russia, It was sanctioned for the hospital where he works … And all because the lingerie he was wearing under the protective gown!

The managers of the Tula Regional Clinical Hospital they complained that the nurse did not use any other garment under the gown, other than solely lingerie.

However, the 20-year-old woman assured that she was Much hot, so he only kept the underwear below the btransparent protective tie, but he never realized that it was transparent.

A day after the commotion caused by the news, the nurse, named Nadia, already received a job proposal …

From a modeling company to become a lingerie model!

As we know, women in Russia are very beautiful, and Nadia captivated the director of the lingerie brand Miss x, Anastasia Yakusheva, who published that he wanted “Tula’s nurse to become a model of our underwear brand”.

Not only that, Anastasia Yakusheva He also announced that his company is ready “to deliver several sets of our new collection and we hope that in the future we can conclude an annual agreement with her.”

Nadia studied at the Riazan State Medical University and until now, the young woman has preferred to remain silent in the face of the uncomfortable situation she experienced in the hospital where she works on the front line to care for patients with COVID-19.

What did transpire is that the young woman is very concerned that the news will gain so much virality and now she fears lose your job.

“He is in shock and he is afraid of losing his job.”

But fortunately the head of the Alliance of Doctors, Anastasia Vasilyeva, came to the rescue of Nadia, and said that the girl is not to blame for the uniforms being of such poor quality as to make them transparent.

The fact that the gowns are of such a quality that they do not meet standards is a problem for management, not for the nurse. ”

He added, “The image shows that she was wearing some kind of plastic suit. We must pay attention not to their lingerie, but to the fact that the protective gown DOES NOT meet the necessary quality standards ”.

With information from Daily Mail.

