Nurse who fought COVID in New York is also a swimsuit model and does an international charity

Maggie Rawlins has been a nurse for 6 years and many are wondering, how does she go from controlling blood pressure to making the heart race?

Native to South Carolina, this 5ft 7in blonde got offers from modeling since when I was a teenager, but decided to give priority to his true dream: to follow in the footsteps of his grandmother, a nurse specialized in childbirth labor.

When I was already working as hematology and oncology nurse, She was approached by a Miami modeling agency via Instagram. She thought it was a scam, but her husband and a supervisor encouraged her to explore the offer, while continuing to keep her nursing credentials up to date.

“It was great advice. Do not lock yourself in a single industry ”, Rawlins recalled. This is how he signed with the agency “The Lions Management”. But when the world stopped last year, he moved for a month to work in a downtown Queens (NYC), in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a no-brainer,” he said of the decision help where it was most needed. “I’ve been a nurse for six years, so it’s always been a part of my story,” says Rawlins, who still divides her time between NYC and Charleston, South Carolina. “It was definitely chaotic. I didn’t know what I was getting into… But it was great to see people from all over the country come together. That was really inspiring. “

None of her patients or coworkers knew that she was a model. “I was covered from head to toe” in safety equipment (PPE). “And I don’t think anyone would have cared.”

But it did not go unnoticed by Sports Illustrated magazine, which announced in March that Rawlins would be one of its rookies for the annual edition of swimwear that will go on sale on July 19. Her professional story, not to mention her hot photos, catapulted the model nurse into the national spotlight.

“Yes, it definitely gave me a platform that I didn’t have before,” the young woman admitted during her photoshoot with the New York Post. “I feel like they have given me more voice.”

Rawlins has also been a model for Victoria’s Secret, lingerie brand Intimissimi, and an Anne Klein fragrance, as well as made the June cover of Maxim magazine.

It has also provided you with a platform to highlight your work with OneWorld Health, which provides healthcare to underserved communities. Rawlins has traveled to Nicaragua and Uganda as a classification nurse with that nonprofit organization, and is scheduled to return to the African nation in September.

At the moment she has an active agenda as a model, but she does not rule out changing her bikini for hospital gowns again. “I love nursing and it’s something I always relate to, and I was grateful to have the opportunity to do it again,” she says. “Never say Never”.