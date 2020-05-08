A 48-year-old pregnant nurse waiting for the bus to return home was sexually abused by an illegal immigrant in Italy.

The events happened on Sunday, April 26, around 3:00 p.m., in Naples, Italy.

Through local media, the nurse reported that while the subject was abusing her, he threatened her with death.

“He kept saying, ‘Let me do whatever I want, or I’ll kill you.'”

The woman assures that she could not defend herself, since the aggressor “was twice my size and all his weight was on my back.”

The victim said that the attacker became even more violent because “my jeans were too tight and I couldn’t take them off.”

The nurse works with people suffering from psychiatric trauma after being infected by COVID-19.

The saddest part of the matter is that the victim confessed that when she suffered the assault, another woman was passing by, but she believes that she did not hear their cries for help.

The disgusting attack occurred at the Corso Arnaldo Lucci Metropark bus stop, just behind the city’s main train station.

The victim said that before being attacked she waited for an hour for the bus, and that is because of the health emergency, public transport services were drastically reduced.

Although he tried to flee from his attacker; an illegal immigrant from Senegal, could not do it because the subject jumped on her and attacked her.

Thinking that she was going to be robbed, the nurse offered the subject her bag, but he threw her on the floor and covered her mouth with her hand.

“He put his hands everywhere and was angry that I was defending myself.”

Despite the fact that the nurse told the subject that she was pregnant and that she had difficulty breathing, the attacker did not stop.

The subject only stopped until the bus reached the terminal and the woman began to yell at the driver.

The armed forces arrived at the scene and surrounded the man until finally the police also arrived, who arrested the attacker.

With information from The Sun

