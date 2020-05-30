Deirdre Taylor met the New York firefighter who saved her from a burning building decades ago.

. – When Deirdre Taylor was preparing to leave her home in Virginia to fight on the front line against covid-19, in New York, she made sure to pack a good that she appreciated for more than three decades: a front-page article in a Newspaper.

But this was not an ordinary newspaper article. It was an article documenting Taylor’s rescue of a burning New York City apartment by a firefighter in 1983. At the time, she was just four years old.

The image in the cover story shows a little Taylor with the man who saved her, Eugene Pugliese.

“I always knew I was close to losing my life that day,” Taylor told CNN. “Without him, I wouldn’t be here. I had a second chance in life thanks to him. ”

Today, Taylor, 40, is an emergency room nurse and lives in Alexandria, Virginia, with her husband and two children. Since the incident, she wondered what happened to the firefighter who saved her, but was unsuccessful when she searched online. Ready to spend two months helping in the fight against covid-19, at New York University’s Langone Hospital (NYU) in Brooklyn, Taylor saw this as an opportunity to finally find it.

During one of his shifts, Taylor told a firefighter his story. He called the current captain of the Manhattan Ladder 20 Division of the New York Fire Department (FDNY), who knew exactly who Taylor was looking for.

Taylor called Pugliese just after her shift and was very happy to hear her voice on the line.

“9/11 asked me about him and I was hoping I would have a chance to thank him, and I finally did,” Taylor said.

Now 75, Pugliese was absolutely happy when he got the call from Taylor.

“We both sat there crying on the phone,” Pugliese, a Spring Lake, NJ, resident, told CNN, adding that he has had the same framed item on his wall for 25 years. “She turned out to be a remarkable woman with a magnificent life.”

A cold winter day, 37 years ago

While Taylor only remembers snippets of what happened that day in December 1983, Pugliese, who retired 24 years ago, vividly remembers it.

Pugliese was in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, checking the water pipes when a man approached him who said there was a fire in the block. Pugliese followed the man to a loft-like apartment building where he noticed smoke rising from a sixth-floor dwelling.

Upon entering the burning apartment, Pugliese saw and rescued a woman who later said her daughter was inside the apartment.

“She kept screaming, ‘My baby!’ So I went in and found a girl who was unconscious,” said Pugliese, who then gave her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation until she regained consciousness.

“I didn’t see her again after that, but I always wondered about her,” said Pugliese, who received the Walter Scott Medal of Valor for Taylor’s rescue.

A meeting and a lot in common

Pugliese and Taylor found they had a lot in common when they reconnected.

Taylor enlisted in the United States Army on her 17th birthday, and eventually served in the National Guard as a helicopter pilot before leaving and raising a family and studying to become a nurse. Before Pugliese became a firefighter, he served as a sergeant in the Marine Corps, where he fought in the Vietnam War.

“On top of that, we are both staunch Yankees fans!” Said Taylor.

Taylor and Pugliese have spoken twice since they reconnected and hope to meet once it is safe to do so, preferably in a Yankees game.

“I hope to meet her soon, maybe later this summer,” said Pugliese. “I would love to meet their two children and go to a Yankees game together.”

