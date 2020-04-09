Men and women from the town kept her at the checkpoint they set up to prevent infections with the entry of people from outside the place.

Karina Cancino

Tepic.- Mel Morado had to leave his house in the town of Lo de Marcos, municipality of Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, on Wednesday night.

Escorted by townspeople who accused of being a focus of Covid-19 infection, for his work as nurse at the San Francisco community hospital, where a person recently died of this coronavirus.

According to his account, he tried to get home, but it was held at the checkpoint set up by men and women from the town, to prevent infections with the entry of people from outside the place.

“I am currently a nurse at the Hospital of San Francisco, Nayarit; Today I feared for my integrity when I was denied access to the town where Lo de Marcos currently lives… It has been heard that people from the towns are making sanitary fences to prohibit access to ‘tourists’, but in this case also I was denied, just for being Health personnel”, Exposed.

Mel Morado reported that he was even offered to pay rent for a house in San Pancho, as his workplace is known.

“They told me: if you go in, you don’t go out anymore, do as you want. I am able to pay you a rent in San Pancho so that you stay there. Get away from her, officer, you don’t see that she’s coming from the big focus of infection, she’s a focus of infection. Up to 2 meters should be away from it. Sorry ‘mijita’ but you don’t go into town, or you go in but you don’t go out anymore and if it is to San Pancho Hospital, less, ”said the nurse.

The woman she regretted the situation that has forced her to hide her uniform, to deny her profession and now to be unable to rest at home, despite the fact that her job is to maintain the health and life of the people who attacked her.

“At the time of such a situation, I went to some municipal officials for support, who upon seeing us take out our cell phone due to the impotence of the situation, began to raise their voices and repeat: ‘Well, no, you can’t have it, you’re going to have have to get out of here. ‘ They even agreed to escort me to my house to get my things. In these cases, who did I have to go to? “

After a call to his hospital colleagues and other contacts, managed to get people to enter his house, escorted by a woman who asked to be removed soon and only did it to collect his things and not return.

“Yes, I entered the town, but only to get my things. In that situation, how could I stay calm at home? How was I going to spend the night without thinking that they might attack me? To all this, a lady followed the patrol to my house. And now, what’s next? Who do we go to? Who do we take refuge in? When will they understand that we are only there to support them, to heal them? It’s not fair“The nurse stated that during the contingency she will have to attend to people without asking them their job or regardless of their severity.