In the XXI century and in the middle health emergency, a nurse that cares for patients with COVID-19 in Russia, It was sanctioned for the hospital where he works … And all because the lingerie he was wearing under the protective gown!

The managers of the hospital complained that the nurse did not use any other garment under the gown, other than solely lingerie.

The 20-year-old woman assured that she was Much hot, so he only kept the underwear below the btransparent protective tie.

The events occurred in Tula Regional Clinical Hospital and the nurse He assured that at no time did he notice that the gown was transparent.

Despite the young woman’s justification, the Ministry of Health of the region decided to sanction it:

“A disciplinary sanction was applied to the infectious disease department nurse who violated the requirements.”

Until now, the nurse He has not declared anything to the press, but one of the patients interviewed and who was in contact with the girl confessed that they felt “a little ashamed” for seeing the woman in underwear.

However, hundreds of people on social networks supported the nurse, who never noticed that the clothes are transparent.

Everyone feeling uncomfortable, but no one paid attention to how she was dressed in this way due to the heat. “Maybe you should yell at the management … How come there is no air conditioning in the hospital ?!

Until Tuesday May 19, Russia had a total of 299,941 infections and 2,837 deaths from COVID-19.

