After Fabiana Zepeda Arias, head of the Nursing Programs Division of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) appeared at health conferences and asked to stop attacks on medical personnel, his popularity has been increasing in social networks.

Fabiana already has more than 12 thousand followers on his Twitter account and the IMSS account has popularized the Head of the Programs Division on Instagram.

Through Instastories and publications in the imss_mx account, the Institute has shared what it called “the mere mere nurseSo this has increased its fans.

Attempts to stop attacks against health personnel

Chief Fabiana opened her Twitter account with the aim of curb attacks against nurses, nurses and all health personnel that handle cases of COVID-19 throughout the country.

Today more than ever it is necessary to join forces and support in everything that is good for my dear IMSS and my country, “he wrote in his account.

He reported that there are 21 attacks on health personnel by the population.

Said 12 are the entities where said assaults: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Yucatan, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Jalisco, Puebla, Morelos, Coahuila, Guerrero, Quintana Roo and Durango.

Zepeda Arias, referred that each one of the staff that works for health institutions “they are not transmitters of the virus, they are people who have left their homes, their family“

So he invited the population to show solidarity with the personnel that can save the lives of many people, “please help us to take care of them.”

