Nurse confessed to having vaccinated at least 10 people with coronavirus with the same syringe



The authorities came out to say that what the nurse said was a lie.

Even if million vaccines against the coronavirus have already been applied in several countries around the world, both in young and old adults, the truth is that there are many people who refuse to put it on for a myriad of things, including the mistrust that the vaccine itself and its application generates.

Unfortunately, on social media, some people have reported irregularities that occurred during immunization days.

It turns out that On Twitter, someone shared a video of the moment in which they were vaccinating the elderly somewhere in Brazil.

In the clip, a person is heard telling the nurse that she is giving the vaccine to a man that the syringe, but especially the needle, was not correctly positioned.

To everyone’s surprise, the nurse replied that it was normal because with the same needle they carried out up to 10 immunizations per rule of the vaccination site.

“This needle makes ten holes, do you understand? … It is the norm here, we cannot be changing the needle,” is what the nurse is heard saying.

After the video went viral, someone identified that the incident occurred in the town of Altamira. The authorities of this community flatly denied that nurses have to use the same syringe to vaccinate several people.

In addition, they indicated that the nurse reacted in this way “when feeling cornered by questions” and that it was all due to “a communication failure”.

Likewise, the country’s Ministry of Health announced that the nurse was removed from her position in order to clarify the situation. Finally, the medical institution clarified that “all the materials used in the application of the dose of the vaccines are discarded after use.”

