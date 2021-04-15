Nurse astonishes walking on a log to go to apply the coronavirus vaccine



3 nurses did everything to fulfill their mission.

Photo: Welcome Velasco / EFE

One of the countries that is suffering the most from the issue of the coronavirus pandemic is Brazil, since it has practically become the epicenter of the disease with thousands of infections registered every day as well as the number of deaths caused by COVID-19.

So far, about 355,000 inhabitants of Brazil have lost their lives due to the coronavirus; Hospitals continue to be overcrowded and medical personnel simply can’t afford to care for them as they should.

The arrival of COVID vaccines to this nation has given residents some hope that light is coming at the end of the dark tunnel soon.

On the subject of vaccination in Brazil, a video has gone viral on social networks, in which it shows us that those who are fighting the coronavirus on the front line do not give up.

In the video, nurses from the municipality of Santana are seen, walking up a river, on the trunk of a tree and with the help of a rope, in order to reach a rural community to apply the vaccine to its inhabitants.

The first nurse in line was recognized as Marquelhe Balieiro, who in an interview expressed the following: “No obstacle will prevent people who live far away, have difficulties moving around and need care, as well as those who live in the urban area of ​​the municipality. The mission is exhausting, but too rewarding. “

A big applause and recognition for those who are doing this noble and titanic work.

