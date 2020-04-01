All is not lost to the possibility of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson.

Many fans resigned themselves to the possibility of seeing the expected fight at UFC 249, this was the Monday when Nurmagomedov revealed that he was still in Russia due to travel restrictions in the country.

It was also reported that UFC offered to Justin Gaethje as a replacement for Ferguson hinting that there were no opportunities for the fight with Nurmagomedov. But, a possibility to finalize the fight arose in the last hours.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency revealed that Khabib could receive a permit for a private flight to U.S, despite the travel ban in the country.

“In order for Khabib to be allowed to fly to the United States, on a private plane, the flight company whose services he intends to use must obtain an authorization to fly outside the country and arrive in the United States.”. Revealed RT. “Companies that offer private trips generally know what documents the passenger must have in order to be allowed to enter the border upon arrival.”

However, there could be problems for Nurmagomedov when I try to go back to Russia if the coronavirus is still booming.

“Currently there are no restrictions on business aviation from Russia. Upon approval availability, the aircraft can fly to the United States. ”

“But there are arrival restrictions that were confirmed Monday at the Russian government operational headquarters meeting to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus infection.” Consequently, Khabib may have some problems with his re-entry. “

The President of UFC Dana White He has not referred to the fight and whether it is already ruled out. So that it is not canceled, Nurmagomedov You need to catch a flight as soon as possible as we are only 17 days from the event.

It only remains to wait and see if the flight is successful.