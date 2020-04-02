As unheard of as it sounds, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson it has been canceled again.

The reason? The growing spread of the coronavirus globally. To date, there are already more than a million infected worldwide and 51,000 fatalities.

Most amazing of all, this is the fifth time that a fight between the most dominant Lightweights in the UFC It is canceled, and thanks to an ESPN infographic we can see all the details behind each time it happened.

The first dates back to the end of 2015, when Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were planning to meet at the star of the The Ultimate Fighter Finale 22. The Russian abandoned the fight due to an injury to one of his ribs and was replaced by Edson Barboza.

The second falls on Ferguson, who, suffering from a lung problem, was not released to compete and was replaced by the debutant Darrell Horcher.

The third could have ended in tragedy since, due to a problem related to his weight loss, Nurmagomedov’s life was at risk, which is why the fight he had with ‘El Cucuy’ for the UFC 209 It was canceled.

The two would not be paired again until more than a year later, when they were going to compete for the undisputed belt in the UFC 223. However, when he tripped over a cable in a television studio, Ferguson tore one of his cruciate ligaments. As a consequence, he was stripped of his interim belt and replaced in the PPV by the person who at that time occupied the seventh step of the ranking, Al Iaquinta.

After this fifth cancellation, do you think that the fight will take place someday?