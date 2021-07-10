Nurmagomedov out, Preston Parsons faces Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 31

One change will have a match from the UFC Vegas 31 undercard. Abubakar Nurmagomedov he was injured and had to leave the fight. After the discharge, Preston Parsons will face Daniel Rodriguez.

The change was confirmed by MMA Island and later confirmed by the organization on Friday afternoon.



Parsons, became known for his passage in the regional circuit of Florida. Preston He will debut in the Octagon with a four-game win streak. In his last fight, he finished at Jeff Peterson on Combat Night Pro 22. The native of Jacksonville He is known for his strong grappling, with 9 wins going to completion.

Rodriguez, comes in search of a new winning streak. After winning his first three matches in the Octagon, Daniel lost with Nicolas Dalby on UFC 255. In his next fight, he beat Mike perry by unanimous decision in UFC on ABC 2.

UFC Vegas 31 It will be held next Saturday, July 17 at the UFC Apex from The Vegas, Nevada.

