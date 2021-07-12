Nurmagomedov mocks in the networks when he sees McGregor taken out on a stretcher

Khabib showed his class by congratulating Dustin Poirier on his win over Conor McGregor

McGregor looked more fluid and relaxed than at UFC 257 on Fight Island when Poirier stopped the former two-weight world champion in his second fight.

Despite having promised to send Poirier out of the arena on a stretcher, it was the ‘Notorious’ who needed medical assistance after the gruesome injury at the end of the first round.

The 32-year-old was extremely compromised before the injury itself, and official scorecards confirmed that two judges scored a 10-8 round for Poirier when he knocked his rival down to the mat.

Bloodied, bruised and battered, McGregor launched a verbal tirade, in stark contrast to former lightweight champion Khabib, who was the epitome of the class on Twitter and wished Poirier good luck in his fight with Charles Oliveira.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year – khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

