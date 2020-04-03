Khabib Nurmagomedov after his victory at UFC 229

In the midst of criticism – from a sector of the hobby and one or another fighter – Khabib Nurmagomedov confirmed last Tuesday his discharge from UFC 249 by not being able to leave Russia due to the flight restrictions currently in force over the country.

Tony Ferguson, who does not know if he will see action at the PPV, is convinced that Nurmagomedov flinched and that is why he should be stripped of his belt. Conor McGregorFor his part, he took the opportunity to describe the Russian as a “chicken” as this is the third time that due to his “fault” the contest with ‘El Cucuy’ is canceled.

After defending himself on social media from the criticism he received, Nurmagomedov spoke to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto and mentioned that while he is on UFCBoth McGregor and Ferguson will have to settle for secondary places.

“While in the UFC, Tony will always be the interim champion and Conor will always be number two. While here, these guys will always share second place. I will always be number one. These subjects are not at my level. Have a fight for the interim belt and have Tony be the champion and have Conor take second place. ”

Nurmagomedov subdued McGregor in the fourth round of the Stellar’s UFC 229. His fight with Ferguson, however, has not been possible on five occasions.