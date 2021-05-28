NuriFlex Inc. and LINE Plus Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Central Bank Digital Currency Projects (“CBDC”)

NuriFlex Inc. (“NuriFlex“) announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (Memorandum of Understanding, MoU) with LINE Plus Corporation (“LINE“), and the two companies intend to collaborate in the business of the Central Bank’s digital currency platform (Central Bank Digital Currency, CBDC) in different regions, including the Caribbean, South America and Africa, among others.

One of NuriFlex’s business specialties is the design and development of a blockchain-based platform, which aims to offer digital and other payment services to different sectors of the industry. Currently, NuriFlex is participating as the main technical partner of the national health coverage system in Cameroon, known as the UHC Project, and is in talks with other partners in Africa to launch other services based on blockchain technologies.

For the past 20 years, NuriFlex Group has focused on developing a software platform capable of processing large volumes of data and has implemented this platform in global utilities companies. By combining these experiences with blockchain technology, NuriFlex intends to work with a reputable global partner, such as LINE Plus Corporation, on global CBDC projects that require a platform that can handle large volumes of data.

LINE Plus Corporation, a Korean subsidiary of LINE Plus Corporation that leads LINE’s worldwide business development, has been researching, developing and operating blockchain-related services, including a CBDC blockchain platform with a dedicated blockchain engineering team. Based on LINE’s technology and experience with blockchain and its involvement in CBDC projects, LINE aims to provide a suitable blockchain platform solution for every CBDC project.

“We are very excited to partner with and collaborate with LINE on CBDC projects. The blockchain technology expertise and business development capabilities that NuriFlex and LINE will bring will be a major asset in successfully pursuing CBDC business opportunities,” stated Elizabeth Park , CEO of NuriFlex Inc.

“Thanks to NuriFlex’s business experience in the region and LINE’s blockchain technology, we hope to bring financial innovation to the Caribbean, South America and Africa with a CBDC blockchain platform,” said Hongkyu Lee, Head of the Laboratory of Blockchain at LINE Plus Corporation.

About NuriFlex Inc.

NuriFlex Inc. is a digital transformation company that offers converged solutions to address inefficiencies and improve transaction returns across industries. NuriFlex Inc. offers robust and reliable products and services based on its core telecommunications and blockchain technologies. Learn more at www.nuriflex.com.

About LINE Plus Corporation

LINE Plus Corporation was established in March 2013 in South Korea as a subsidiary of LINE Corporation. Support LINE’s worldwide business development with HR programmers, designers, merchants, sales people, and managers. PP. from all over the world working together.

