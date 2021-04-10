Nuria Roca’s most intimate revelation about her husband, Juan del Val

The host Nuria Roca he is going through a good professional moment. After being in charge of El Hormiguero during Pablo Motos’ discharge due to coronavirus, the current collaborator of the program has climbed for the first time on a stage of a theater with the play The Great Depression. In addition, in an interview in Readings, he has revealed that he will soon premiere a new television project and has spoken about the secrets of his relationship with the scriptwriter Juan del Val, with whom he also shares a set at El Hormiguero.

In this sense, Roca has praised Del Val, with whom he has been in a relationship for more than 20 years. “I am very envious of his analytical ability, he is fast and accurate. He fascinates me. I really like the way he writes and his resolution capacity, he is capable of doing a hundred thousand things at the same time very quickly and solving everything. With him it gives the feeling that nothing will happen, that feeling of security makes me fall in love“, has manifested.

In his opinion, it is “fundamental” that there is admiration in a couple. “If you don’t admire the person next to you, you hardly stay there. Obviously, love is presupposed, liking is important and admiration has an important chapter“, assured Roca.

Regarding what is her secret to having 20 years of marriage so well, the presenter has confessed that “it is everything I have told you and something else. If whenever you think of a plan the person with whom you want to do that is you partner, you are in the perfect time and place“, Has revealed.

Nuria Roca and Juan del Val, in the news gathering of ‘El Hormiguero’ ANTENA 3

The presenter has also referred to how she is wearing work with her husband in front of the cameras, since both share a table in a section of El Hormiguero with the journalist Cristian Pardo and Tamara Falcó.

“Juan has spent his whole life writing and as a screenwriter. As a result of the pandemic and Pablo’s proposing to do the gatherings, he has had much more repercussion. He is a person who does not leave indifferent. I think that he’s doing a fantastic job. We had a great time “, has valued Nuria Roca.