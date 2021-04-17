Nuria Roca, ‘trending topic’ for her response to Tamara Falcó when she charged AstraZeneca

Tamara Falcó has been the subject of numerous criticisms on social networks for two days after saying on Thursday in El Hormiguero that she does not want to get the AstraZeneca vaccine because she does not consider it safe enough.

Now, 48 hours after that moment, the collaborator of the program Nuria Roca has become a trending topic due to the response she gave to Tamara Falcó at that very moment.

“With these types of decisions we also put other people’s lives at risk because if we do not take advantage of the vaccines we have and do not create a protected society, we will end up infecting people who are going to get very sick and who are going to die,” he stressed Nuria Roca.

Just then, Falcó stressed that she could be “the person who dies of a thrombus.” A few words that found the cutting reply of the collaborator: ″ What if you go outside and a flowerpot falls on you? There are risks in life and in such a complicated situation, we can take a minimum risk so that people can continue to function ”.

Those words have caused the almost unanimous applause of Twitter users, who celebrate that Nuria Roca knew how to give an exemplary response in a program with the highest audience. In fact, there are those who go further and emphasize that, after Tamara Falcó’s message, it should have been the program itself that nuanced the words and not Nuria Roca, whom many claim as the presenter of El Hormiguero.

What Tamara Falcó said verbatim was: “I don’t want to be vaccinated with ESA because I want them to assure me that the vaccine that they are going to give me is very safe and, for now, Pzifer is the one that is giving the best results.”

“I prefer that doses continue to arrive and wait a little longer. It is also my freedom ”, he added …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.