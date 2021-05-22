Nuria Roca is absent from ‘El Hormiguero’ to take care of her daughter Olivia, admitted to the hospital

The presenter Nuria Roca was one of the big absentees -together with Tamara Falcó- last Thursday at El Hormiguero. The collaborator of the program presented by Pablo Motos did not attend the usual gathering in which she participates due to the income of his daughter Olivia, as announced by Motos and confirmed by the presenter herself on Instagram.

“You have the bad girl,” Motos commented to Juan del Val, also a collaborator and husband of Nuria Roca. “Have a little asthma and the doctors have decided to leave her admitted. Now it is a mess because an adult has to stay with her who has a negative PCR (…). Once you get in, you can’t get out anymore, you can’t take turns, “Del Val explained.

rock he has not separated from his daughter, as she herself has commented this Friday in a post on Instagram. “Here I am … taking care of Olivia and taking advantage of the time,” he said. The presenter has accompanied the message with a photograph from the hospital, where she has continued working remotely.

Likewise, Nuria Roca wanted to thank her acquaintances and followers for the messages of support received and told how her daughter is evolving: “Thank you all for the worrying messages, Olivia is finesimply suffered an asthma episode and still under observation, but in great spirits and wanting to go home and to school! “, he said.

Finally, the El Hormiguero collaborator dedicated a few words to her fellow program members, whom she “missed”. One of them, the journalist Cristina Pardo placeholder image, has reacted to the message by commenting with heart emoticons.