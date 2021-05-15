Nuria Roca defends adolescents during the pandemic: “They deserve a tribute”

They have taken care of each other on issues such as mental health during confinement, they have continued their studies despite difficulties and have shown that, despite the fact that, as in every generation there are those who are uncivil, they can be trusted in them and them. For Nuria Roca, in fact, our teenagers deserve “a tribute”.

His words, which he conceded in an interview with Europa Press, are due to personal experience, seeing the behavior of his three children with Juan del Val, who arrive at a time when a large number of the youngest feel marked by from certain press due to macro parties on the occasion of the end of the alarm state (Despite the fact that in the photographs and videos of that one it could be seen that many of those participants even combed some gray hair).

Juan, Pau and Olivia, 18, 14 and 10 years old, respectively, they have left their mother ojiplático with his reaction to a global pandemic, even beyond the fact that the oldest has entered university to study Advertising while he himself has known how to make his own content attractive on TikTok.

“I am hallucinating with adolescents and with those who are not so because they live it in a very normal way: they assume the deprivation of liberty very normally, something that surprises me, “confessed the Valencian, for whom the ability of young people to incorporate new routines into their day-to-day life is astonishing, while” it costs us more adults.

“They take the mask, they always wear it. They don’t do without it. For example, I forget it. Adolescents are much more automatic and they will deserve a tribute when this difficult moment passes “, added the presenter, breaking a spear for the youngest.

Nuria Roca has also spoken precisely about how is her deal with the new generations, which she also lives as something normal. “Now to put a photo of my children in my networks I have to ask their permission, that I think is very good “, has explained.

The 49-year-old El Hormiguero collaborator added that for her “The best way to empathize with others is not to give importance to yourself”, And precisely because of her that a corner of her house appears on the networks at a given moment does not mean that she gives free entry to her privacy.

“Networks have to be a reflection of my personality and everything that makes up my world, but without excesses. You have to control it. But when I have gone to the park with the children I have not covered their faces. You have to take things normally, “he commented, to respond to those who may criticize his fairly open use of his Instagram account, where he has more than 835,000 followers.