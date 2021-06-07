Nuria Prrizas triumphs in the ITF – Challenger week and is four-time champion

Updated 07/06/2021 – 23:48

The week in tennis ITF and Challenger, coinciding with the first week of Roland Garros, has left us a great winner. The Granada tennis player Nuria Prrizas Daz has been awarded the singles table of the Italian $ 25k tournament of Grado. With this title, the Andalusian rises to individual four-time champion and adds 21 professional titles. Defeated Italian Nuria in the final Brancaccio by 6-3, 5-7 and 6-2.

Prrizas, who disputed the previous of Roland Garros staying at the gates of the final draw, has had the best of reactions. From a Grand Slam to an ITF of $ 25k. Prrizas has only given up one set and it was in the final where she needed all three rounds to become champion. Joins Polish Weronica Falkowska as top ITF women’s individual champions this year, with four titles. This Monday, Nuria debuts among the 150 best rackets in the world, climbing to # 147.

In the same degree tournament, Irene Burillo has reached the individual quarterfinals.

In the $ 25k tournament Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic), Marina Bassols has reached the individual quarterfinals.

On the ITF men’s circuit, the 15k tournament in Novomoskovsk (Ukraine) has had Carlos Sanchez and Jos Francisco Vidal as doubles finalists. In the individual box, lex Mart has played the semifinals. In the 15k tournament in Heraklion (Greece), Nicols lvarez has reached the semifinals of both tables.

Finally, in the circuit Challenger the most prominent Spanish role has been for David Vega, doubles finalist in the category 80 tournament in Biella (Italy).

The first full week of June brings seven ITF women’s venues: three 25k tournaments in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic), Montemor-o-Novo (Portugal) and Madrid and four $ 15k tournaments in Heraklion (Greece), Vilnius (Lithuania), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey).

In the ITF men’s circuit, two 25k tournaments in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) and Wichita (Kansas, USA) and five 15k tournaments in Heraklion (Greece), Gaiba (Italy), Skopje (North Macedonia), Monastir (Tunisia) and Antalya (Turkey ).

The circuit Challenger ATPpresents up to five tournaments: Nottingham (125, Great Britain), Lyon (100, France), Bratislava (90, Slovakia), Almaty (80, Kazakhstan) and Orlando (80, USA).