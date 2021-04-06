Nuria Párrizas, first WTA Tour win at age 29

Nuria Párrizas, won this Monday 6-3 and 6-2 to Cristina Bucsa in the Spanish duel of the first round of the tournament on clay WTA 250 from Bogotá, in which the Chinese Zheng Saisai, the Italian Jasmine Paolini, the Swiss Stefanie Vogele and the Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova also qualified for the round of 16.

On court 2 of the Country Club in the Colombian capital, 29-year-old tennis player from Granada Nuria Párrizas, number 171 in the WTA ranking, surpassed Bucsa, of Moldovan origin, in one hour and 21 minutes, and will see their faces in the round of 16 with the winner of the duel between the Dutch Arantxa Rus and the romanian Irina Bara.

This, which is also the first victory for Párrizas in the main draw of a WTA tournament, comes after having left the Russian Maria Melnikova on the road at the weekend by 7-6 (2), 4-6 and 6-1 .

In addition, Zheng Saisai, first favorite and number 49 in the WTA ranking, defeated the American Usue Maitane Arconada with a resounding 6-3 and 6-1.

Jasmine Paolini, 103 in the ranks and sixth seed, swept the American Kristie Ahn with sets of 6-3 and 6-0, while Stefanie Vogele, in a close match, won 3-6, 6-1 and 6- 4 to the French Chloé Paquet.

Viktoriya Tomova settled in the round of 16 by defeating Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2, 6-3.

The tournament, which is the most important of the women’s circuit in Latin America, takes place without an audience due to covid-19 and will distribute $ 250,000 and 280 WTA points for the champion.