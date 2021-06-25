Nuria Parrizas-Díaz says goodbye to Wimbledon

06/25/2021

Act. At 15:30 CEST

The Spanish player Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, number 148 of the WTA, is left out in the qualifying round of Wimbledon after being defeated by 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2 in two hours and a minute against Maria Camila Osorio Serrano, Colombian, number 94 of the WTA. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to qualify for the Wimbledon Championship.

The data collected about the match shows that Osorio Serrano managed to break his opponent’s serve 8 times, achieved 72% in the first service, committed 5 double faults and won 51% of the service points. As for the Spanish, she managed to break her rival’s serve 6 times, her effectiveness was 80%, she made 2 double faults and got 45% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the contestants. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.