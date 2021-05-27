Nuria Parrizas-Diaz is eliminated in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/27/2021

On at 13:01 CEST

Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgian, number 222 of the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-3 and 6-4 in one hour and thirty-two minutes to Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Spanish tennis player, number 165 of the WTA. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The Spanish managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, while the Georgian player, for her part, managed it 7 times. Likewise, the Georgian tennis player had an 84% effectiveness in the first service, no double faults and managed to win 50% of the service points, while the data of her opponent is 87% effectiveness, 3 double faults and 43% of points obtained at service.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a qualification phase is previously held where the tennis players with the lowest ranking face to get into the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. In this specific phase 128 players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.