Nuria Parrizas-Diaz gets the place for the next phase after winning in the previous qualifying round

05/24/2021

On at 14:30 CEST

Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, Spaniard, number 165 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the previous qualifying round of Roland-Garros in one hour and seven minutes by 6-2 and 6-1 to Laura-Ioana Paar, Romanian tennis player, number 243 of the WTA. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to participate in the Roland-Garros.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain their place in the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must collect as many points as possible. During this part of the competition, in particular, 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.