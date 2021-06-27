Nuria Iturrioz finishes second in the Czech Republic, a blow from the Thai Atthaya

The Spanish Nuria Iturrioz, who started the final day at the top of the standings, had to settle for second place in the Open of the Czech Republic, from the Ladies European Tour, who took the thai Thikitul Atthaya, with a total of 201 strokes, one less than the Mallorcan, and gets her third win on the circuit.

Atthaya, a very young player who turned 18 on February 20, but already before this Sunday with two previous victories on the European Women’s Circuit, which joins the sixteen victories achieved as an amateur, started with a two-stroke disadvantage compared to Iturrioz. And the truth is that his first holes of the day did not herald his triumph, as he made two bogeys in the first four holes.

Instead, Iturrioz began by reaffirming his privileged position with a birdie on the second hole. But the response came from the one born in Ratchaburi, who in her final 14 holes achieved 9 birdies, the last of them in the 18 that already allowed her to be in the clubhouse while waiting for Iturrioz to not equal her.

The Spanish, with four birdies under her belt, faced the last three holes at the expense of at least one birdie leading to the tiebreaker. He was close, but he had to settle for the pair in them, to end with a card of 68 (-4), and a total of 202, insufficient to take what would have been his fourth win on the circuit.