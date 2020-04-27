Nurburgring reopens April 30! In other words, starting this Thursday the German pilots will be able to roll again on the mythical Nordschleife, the mythical long route. The easing of anticoronavirus measures in Germany and the start of the reactivation allow this reopening.

The demanding 20 kilometers of the northern part of the complex, that is to say, the area not remodeled from the original route, are covered every day by hundreds of motorists with the excitement of filming in one of the most popular circuits in the world, looking to demonstrate their abilities or to have an adrenaline rush.

The great business of the Nürburgring comes precisely from the income generated by these thousands of fans. These are vital to keep alive all the facilities of the complex, including the Grand Prix circuit, where these ‘amateur’ drivers do not have the right to ride.

Further, car brands flock to the track to fine-tune suspensions and brakes, check the dynamic qualities of your models. Many of them have, next to the layout, small facilities or headquarters where to store their prototypes and carry out maintenance, revisions or small repairs.

In any case, there will be no races at the moment, since all the activities will be without contact between people. The famous Nürburgring 24 Hours, where more than 300 cars have participated in unison, have been postponed this year.

The sale of the tickets to film will be made exclusively online or through the App. In each car, only two occupants will be allowed to go and the services for the public – bars, parking lots, etc. – will be closed, so everything will be a ‘come, roll and go’. Of course, the presence of the necessary controls, assistance and security is guaranteed in case any mishap occurs to act accordingly.

.