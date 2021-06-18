Nürburgring is also for earthly cars: this is how a Dacia Logan spends them (+ video)

The 24 hours of the Nürburgring is one of the most difficult and spectacular endurance races on the calendar. A competition in which the Nordschleife and the Grand Prix circuit are combined in a 25-kilometer course full of curves and many turns. A scenario in which the models of Porsche, BMW, Audi, Mercedes … or Dacia are accumulated. Yes, you read correctly. Nürburgring is also for earthly cars and, in 2021, a small Dacia Logan has conquered the Green Hell. The German circuit is a unique challenge: from the complicated layout to the erratic weather to the performance of the chosen car. When taking action, traffic management is critical for faster models, while awareness of your surroundings weighs heavily for slower vehicles. In this second group there are usually humble examples of road transformed for competition because drawing the Nürburgring over and over again is not exactly what they were designed for.

The Logini preparation

The Dacia Logan from ‘Ollis Garage Racing’ is the best example of this. The pilots Oliver Kriese and Jürgen Bussmann have a workshop in Münster, where a project has been developed in which Michael Lachmeyer and the ‘youtuber’ Misha Charoudin are also involved. The result has been a utility dubbed ‘Logini’ that has ended up facing one of the most difficult endurance races. We are talking, not in vain, about a car that in the best of cases will have, approximately, a fifth of the power of the Porsche 911 GT3 R.

The model used is the equivalent to the production model that is based on the one that participated in the Dacia Logan Cup 2007. Of course, they have applied some changes. The standard 90 hp engine has been replaced by a 2.0 165 hp from a Renault Mégane, the rear drum brakes have been replaced by disc brakes and the front ones have been increased in size. In addition, they have added several safety elements, a rear wing and it has been equipped with competition tires.

Position 98

Things did not start well at the Nürburgring: Logini did not finish qualifying due to some technical problems, but the mechanics worked hard and he was ready for Saturday’s main race. A quote that ended up becoming the shortest in history: lasted only nine and a half hours due to the dense fog that settled on the asphalt.

This was not an impediment for the Dacia Logan managed to complete a total of 41 laps to finish occupying the 98th place in the standings: of the 121 vehicles that started the race, 22 stayed on the road. In its category, the SP3, it finished in fourth place out of five participants ahead of an Opel Manta that it abandoned. The figures that indicate his place in the classification or the more than thirteen minutes it took him to go around the circuit matter little. This Dacia Logan has proven that earthly cars can also conquer the Green Hell of the Nürburgring.

Images: 24 Hours of the Nürburgring