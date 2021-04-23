Nur Italy, comfort and Italian style in each of your steps

Flats do not go out of style, and if they are cute, much less. Now that if they offer unmatched comfort, they can become a woman’s best friend! On NUR ITALY they know it well, that is why they offer a nice variety to combine your more casual or formal looks with a delicate touch and, as if that were not enough, with an Italian origin stamp that from the first step will make you feel the comfort and versatility of the Toscana.

© @ nuritalyClassic shapes, pointed or square; all match perfectly with your outfit

On HI! USES, we chat with Nuria Velazquez Rosello, creator and founder of this brand with models that you can combine with a little black dress, even an after party outfit; perfect to take to the office or to be calm at home. The options are endless, but they all go hand in hand with walking comfort and style in your closet.

Originally from Honduras, Nuria is a Latina entrepreneur who understood a local market with European products. An ideal mix that inspires Latina women to expand their horizons for a vision that helps them stand out. “It was not easy. She was super good at buying but had no idea of ​​selling. Now I understand things on the other side and see how it works, “he recalled in a pleasant conversation.

“The idea was born in 2016, in a personal moment in which my children are going to university -in 2015-, and I begin to have hours and ideas to spare. She came from a professional history within the corporate world as vice president of human resources in my native Honduras ”, the designer recalled.

© NUR ITALYNuria experimented with painting, a taste in which she is still interested. In the image, behind her, you can see one of her works

From her husband’s constant business trips to Italy, Nuria began to have some ideas for some formal entrepreneurial activity that she was in charge of. When he left corporate life, he experimented with different artistic currents such as painting and design.

The creator of this line of shoes also tried her way into the culinary world. “I learned recipes, I took pairing courses. I was officially in love with Italy! ”She says excitedly about that time. And while as an organizational psychologist she had no bridge to the world of fashion, she noted that the mainstream American woman has few options for genuine, 100% natural leather Italian footwear throughout the construction.

“Our brand has the characteristic that the sole is flex, that is to say that it can almost be bent in half, which ensures that when walking the foot adapts perfectly to the ballerina and comfort is assured”, he explained about the details that make their footwear an option that you want to try.

© @ nuritaly

Inspiration full of history

The NUR ITALY models are inspired by the Italy of the 50s, by that beauty of the cinema and the boom in the balerina in the styles of the women who lived in the period of the flourishing post-war Italy. “In fashion, the flat began to be used more intensely to combine them with the dresses of the moment,” noted the creator.

“We opted for the classic forms of the balerina. Then the tip to give it a touch that in any choice of outfit will match perfectly “, he added. Nuria announced that in the second collection the square toe will also be available for current trends.

Designs that adapt to all types of feet

Nuria really thought of everything when creating these shoes. Even in those women who suffer when trying to find shoes to measure when one size is too small and the next is too large. That is why the flats have a tape that adjusts the shape and size of your foot. This way you will be sure to wear a stylish pair of shoes that will not hurt your skin because they are too fair or will pink your heel as it happens with larger sizes.