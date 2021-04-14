Nuno, Tottenham’s chosen one if Mourinho falls

Apr 14, 2021 at 9:04 PM CEST

The continuity of José Mourinho on the Tottenham bench is increasingly uncertain and the English press does not hesitate to point out his possible replacement: Nuno Espirito Santo. First of all, the former coach of the Real Madrid it should fail in its objectives. That is to say, stay out of the Champions League. Something that today seems feasible.

The ‘spurs’ are seventh, six points behind the fourth position occupied by the West Ham. Crashed out in the Europa League before him Dinamo Zagreb, the London team faces this Sunday Manchester City at the end of the Carabao Cup. Golden opportunity for the spurs to celebrate their first title since 2008, perhaps also for Mourinho to save the season.

But if the directive decides to turn the page, the first name in the list will be that of Nuno. Although the Wolverhampton is curdling a gray season – located in the twelfth position, closer to the decline than Europe -, the former technician of the Valencia long ago earned the respect of the Premier League.

He was promoted to the ‘wolves’ three seasons ago and immediately installed him in the elite. He was seventh in the next two seasons and even reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League. All this with its own stamp, a very recognizable style of play.

For all this, Daniel levy admires the Portuguese coach and is his favorite among the candidates to replace Mourinho, whose contract expires in 2023. However, the operation would have an economic obstacle from the outset. The Tottenham he would have to scratch his pocket to get the services of Nuno, which in the autumn renewed until 2023 with an exit clause close to ten million euros. An operation that would mean a great leap in the career of the former technician che.