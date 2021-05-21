Nuno leaves the Wolves

05/21/2021 at 4:07 PM CEST

The Wolverhampton confirmed this Friday that Nuno Espirito Santo he will cease to be the team coach after the end of this season. In this way, the Portuguese coach will live this Sunday and against the Manchester United his last game in the Molineux Stadium after four seasons.

Practically five years in which Wolves, under the direction of Nuno, have gone from being a team of Championship to fight for European positions. The Portuguese caught the Wolverhampton in second division, achieved promotion to Premier and even qualified for the Europa League two courses ago. A promotion hardly conceivable, it must be said, without the investment received in recent years and the close connection with the agent Jorge Mendes.

“Sunday will be a very emotional day, but I am very happy that the fans are returning to Molineux and we can share one last moment together, as a team,” said the coach in statements collected by the club’s media.

Nuno, 47, had directed the Rio Ave, the Valencia and the Port before landing at England. His future today is uncertain, but from England he is positioned as one of the great candidates to assume the bench of the Tottenham.