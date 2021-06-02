Nuno could be Ancelotti’s replacement at Everton

06/02/2021

Daniel Guillen

The Wolverhampton manager, Nuno Espírito Santo, would be the substitute for Carlo Ancelotti on the Everton bench, as reported by The Sun. The Italian has signed with Real Madrid and the Portuguese would take the reins from next season once his non-continuity was confirmed.

Former Valencia coach has catapulted himself as a major figure in the Premier League and the Liverpool team would be willing to offer him the reins of the team. This season he has not been able to qualify beyond the thirteenth place, but the two previous seasons achieved a creditable seventh place in his return to the top English competition, in addition to achieving promotion from the Championship in his first season.

At the command of the Wolves has directed a total of 199 meetings with a more than positive balance: 96 victories, 46 draws and 57 defeats. After achieving promotion in 2018, the British team has established itself as a Premier team and the competitive leap from the hand of the Portuguese is evident: “I am very happy that the fans are returning to Molineux and we can share one last moment together, as a team.”.

Carlo Ancelotti and an irrefutable call

The already ex-Everton manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has left the club to head for the capital after receiving a call from Florentino Pérez. The Italian, who He already led the white team between 2013 and 2015, has accepted the proposal despite the fact that he has reiterated on more than one occasion that he was happy in the city of Liverpool: “I would like to stay as long as possible. I end my contract in 2024 and I think about doing a good job “.

The also former coach of Bayern or Milan has acknowledged that he has not been able to reject the challenge: “It was an unexpected opportunity. It is the right decision for me and my family at this time. I fully respect all the Everton fans and hope they can achieve the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”.