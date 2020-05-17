The left is not right. With the desire of belittle protests against the government in Madrid They have lied not once, but twice, saying that attendees hit road signs with golf clubs. The first time they were mistaken for a broomstick and now, in another of the viralized videos, they have done so with a cane.

The followers of the Government have tried to ridicule the protests that took place in Madrid in recent days. Specifically those of Núñez de Balboa. They have commented that they are demonstrations of ‘Cayetanos’, posh or of the upper class, the ‘fachalecos’. In this way they disdain the complaints and the resignation requests from the assistants to the Government and seek to ridicule the people who meet afternoon after afternoon in the Madrid street.

The first video that the left broadcast without even noticing the content was that of a man hitting a road sign with a sweeping brush. In his eyes, it was a golf club and it was the perfect excuse to lash out at protesting citizens and despise their opinion for belonging to a certain social class.

This time it is a young man who also does not carry a golf club but a club. The video has also spread rapidly on social networks broadcast on the left with the same desire as the first.

One of those who were in charge of spreading the first was the Podemos spokesman, Pablo Echenique, who criticized the protests through his Twitter account: “However ridiculous the” demonstrations “of the upper class are, hitting traffic signals with golf clubs and silver spoons, the thing is serious. A privileged minority cannot skip the rules and endanger us all. The authorities must act, “he asked.

Good Morning. As ridiculous as the “demonstrations” of the upper class, hitting road signs with golf clubs and silver spoons, the thing is serious. A privileged minority cannot skip the rules and endanger us all. The authorities must act. – ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ᴇᴄʜᴇɴɪQᴜᴇ 🇪🇸 (@pnique) May 14, 2020

In both cases, the left has been in charge of spreading a ‘fake’ that various media and opinion pieces did not hesitate to echo.