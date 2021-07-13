Numerous media launch fake news about the protests in Cuba

07/13/2021 at 09:55 CEST

SPORT.es

A few days ago in Cuba, hundreds of protesters came out to protest against the pandemic situation the country has been living for a few weeks. Until now, the Caribbean country had efficiently controlled the pandemic, but in recent days it has gotten out of control. However, the number of cases is immensely than in other countries of the American continent. Furthermore, Cuba has begun vaccinating its population with a vaccine developed by its pharmaceutical industry. It is distributed free of charge.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel has declared on television that the protesters are right to come out to protest the situation, but that within these demonstrations there are manipulators. In them, people with United States flags have been verified. The situation does not seem serious, but the international media have released numerous fake news to make believe that the country urgently needs humanitarian intervention.

Far-right media in the Hispanic and American world have launched messages calling for an armed intervention. To illustrate the news, photographs have been taken that do not correspond to the Cuban protests, for example photos from Egypt or Argentina. On the other hand, those that belong to the protests are of demonstrations of people in favor of the government. Specifically in Spain, it has been Vox who has shared this kind of information.