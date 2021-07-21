Numerous indicators show that the market discounts that growth will not be as expected and this is not good for the stock market in the medium term

By Saikat Chatterjee and Ritvik Carvalho

LONDON, July 21 (.) – The collapse of global equity markets this week and the huge flight to safety in US Treasuries suggest that investors now doubt that the long-awaited return to normality after the economic crisis is feasible in the short term.

Data from the United States and China, which account for more than half of global growth, suggest a slowdown in the recent breakneck pace of the world economy alongside rising prices for all kinds of goods and raw materials.

Coinciding with a resurgence of the Delta variant of COVID-19, markets could be sending red flags about the global economic outlook, Deutsche Bank’s chief currency strategist George Saravelos told clients.

“As prices have been rising, the consumer has been cutting demand instead of advancing consumption. This is the opposite of what one would expect if the environment were truly inflationary and shows that the world economy has a very low speed limit, ”Saravelos wrote.

This sentiment was also evident in the latest flow data. Bank of America Merill Lynch signaled concerns about “stagflation” in the second half of 2021, pointing to the slowdown in inflows into stocks and outflows from high-yield assets.

1 / DOLLAR SHELTER

Data on the weekly positioning of currency hedge funds is the closest available real-time indicator of investor sentiment on the $ 6.6 trillion a day currency markets.

With the dollar at its highest level since the end of March, the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows that net long positions in the dollar against a basket of major currencies are the highest since March 2020. The positioning had fallen to a net short bet as recently as early June.

The appreciation of the dollar against the euro and emerging market currencies is not surprising given the economic uncertainty, said Ludovic Colin, senior portfolio manager at Vontobel Asset Management.

“Whenever Americans are concerned about growth at home or globally, they repatriate money and buy dollars,” he added.

2 / LESS VALUE

In recent months, investors optimistic about the economic recovery sent a flood of cash to so-called cyclical sectors, such as banks, leisure and energy. Ultimately, these are companies that benefit from an economic recovery.

The tide may be out now.

By contrast, “growth” stocks, especially techs, have outperformed their value counterparts by more than 3 percentage points since the beginning of July. Many Goldman Sachs clients believe that the cyclical turnover was a short-lived phenomenon fueled by the recovery from an unusual recession, according to the bank.

Defensive stocks, such as utilities, are also on the rise again. A basket of stocks compiled by MSCI is testing its lowest levels this year against its defensive peers, having risen 11% in the first six months of 2021.

3 / THE DROP IN YIELDS

Earlier this year, the path of the dollar was determined by the interest rate differentials enjoyed by US debt vis-à-vis its rivals, with correlations peaking in May.

Although real or inflation-adjusted returns in the US remain higher than their German counterparts, the drop in US nominal yields below 1.2% this week has raised concerns about the outlook. of world growth.

Ulrich Leuchtmann, Commerzbank’s head of foreign exchange, said that if world production and consumption did not return to 2019 levels soon, a permanently lower GDP path had to be assumed. This is reflected to some extent in the bond markets.

4 / MORE SHADOW INVESTORS?

Investor sentiment has become more cautious, according to weekly surveys by the American Association of Individual Investors. BlackRock, the world’s largest investment manager, cut US equities to neutral in its mid-year outlook.

Stephen Jen, who runs hedge fund Eurizon SLJ Capital, noted that since China’s business cycle has been ahead of that of the United States or Europe, weaker data from that country is seeping into investor sentiment in the West.

5 / CONCERN ABOUT RAW MATERIALS

Popular reflation operations in commodity markets have also reversed. The ratio of gold to copper prices has fallen 10% after reaching highs of more than 6 1/2 years in May.

(Reported by Ritvik Carvalho and Saikat Chatterjee; editing by Sujata Rao and Alison Williams) Translate serenitymarkets