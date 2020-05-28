15 minutes. The United States Coast Guard intercepted 96 Cuban rafters from October 1 to Thursday, a considerable decrease compared to last year.

The voice of the US Government for Cuba indicates that 481 Cubans who were trying to reach the United States by sea were intercepted in the previous year.

Official information does not mention the number of Cubans that the Coast Guard has repatriated to the port of Cabañas since October.

Measures in the midst of the pandemic

The period analyzed includes the arrival of COVID-19 in both the US and Cuba and the quarantine in both countries.

“We continue operations amid the pandemic and remain vigilant to the attempts by migrants trying to enter the United States illegally“said Luis Rodríguez, commander of the Seventh Coast Guard District.

The official noted that the Florida Sea is “extremely harsh, it is very dangerous and conditions in that area are changing dramatically.”

“It just isn’t worth it”, the Coast Guard official warned in his statements to Radio Televisión Martí.

Dry Feet / Wet Feet Policy

Since the triumph of the revolution in Cuba in 1959, the coasts of Florida have been the final destination of many Cubans fleeing their country.

However, since 2017, more Cubans are trying to get there by land, some crossing countries from South America, Central America and finally Mexico.

Former President Barack Obama agreed to normalize relations with Cuba with Raúl Castro, which ended the policy of “dry feet / wet feet”.

The measure began to be applied in 1995. It allowed the rafters who managed to set foot on US land to stay and even obtain permanent residence.

Those intercepted at sea were deported to the island.