Not only does the NYT come out this Friday to question the official figures. El País does the same, arguing lack of evidence and extrapolating data from the Ministry of Health.

This Friday, El País exposes the “magnitude of the epidemic in Mexico” and assures that “an estimate” of that newspaper, based on official data from the health system, “indicates that the number of infected is between 620,000 and 730,000“

Currently, the Ministry of Health has confirmed almost 30 thousand infections and around 3 thousand deaths.

On the one hand, the media points out the lack of Covid-19 tests since “Mexico is at the bottom of the continent’s countries” and shows this graph:

José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, ensures that “so far more than 110,000 tests have been carried out.” But they already paid 300 thousand more.

Dead by Covid-19

El País indicates that the undersecretary “López-Gatell has admitted this week that there may be a underestimation of death toll. To make public the data of cause mortality by 2020, it would be feasible to identify those who died from symptoms similar to covid-19 and to reproduce the comparison exercise with the average of previous years ”.

“It is probable in any case that Mexico is underestimating not only the number of real cases with those detected, but also the number of deceased. Many countries have incurred this underestimation: in Spain, for example, it is estimated that there are some 8,000 deaths without counting (in addition to the 26,000 official ones). López Gatell himself recently acknowledged in an interview with the . agency that it was “very likely” that a similar phenomenon was also taking place in Mexico … If there were official public data on mortality from causes for 2020 in the country, it would be feasible to identify those died from symptoms similar to covid-19 and reproduce the exercise compared to the mean of previous years. But INEGI only publishes its mortality series on an annual basis, with 2018 being the last available reference ”, explains the newspaper.

