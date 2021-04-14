Number of immigrant children in US guardianship falls by half in a month

15 minutes. The number of minor immigrants who entered the United States alone and are in the custody of the immigration authority fell by 45.7% in less than a month, although the time that children remain in border centers continues to exceed the 72-hour limit. , revealed this Monday local media.

Until last Sunday, a total of 3,130 children remained in the hands of the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP, in English) compared to the 5,767 that were counted on March 28, said the US network CNN, which cites data provided by the Government of Joe Biden.

The children, however, stay more than the 72-hour limit established by the law in the possession of the CBP, added the version, which estimated the average time that an immigrant minor takes to be transferred to one of the centers at 122 hours. foster care that is overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The decrease in the numbers is attributed to a greater number of children who have been transferred to the shelters set up by the Government.

Once in these centers, the children go through a process to be delivered to a sponsor, a relative or a parent in the United States.

Almost $ 500 more

The number of children held by HHS last Sunday amounted to 18,027, the version added.

According to CNN, the Biden Administration spends $ 62 million weekly to care for unaccompanied migrants in HHS custody, which now spends $ 775 a day for each child installed in temporary shelter, compared to the $ 290 traditionally invested under the official shelter program.

As a result of the pandemic, the Government has had to limit the shelter capacity of the shelters and has seen the need to provide spaces in other facilities, which has led to the hiring of personnel and the adaptation of the new places.

On April 8, CBP revealed that border agents intercepted 172,331 illegal immigrants in March. An increase of 70.6% compared to the total of 101,028 in February this year and the highest monthly figure in 20 years.

Of that total, 18,890 were minor immigrants who crossed the border alone. It is the maximum figure for a single month since the current immigration authority began to record this data in 2009.